Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($4.07) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPI. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 339 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 296 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Spire Healthcare Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 283.17 ($3.97).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 211.40 ($2.97). 958,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.40 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 362.10 ($5.08).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of £931.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £99,975 ($140,335.49).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

