Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media stories about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.2879461456384 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SRLP opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.38. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $932.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.98 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.00%. equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

