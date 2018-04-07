Sprague Resources (SRLP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News stories about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4666862276801 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 64,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,244. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $932.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.98 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

