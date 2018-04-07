SpreadCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,131.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $22,131.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003229 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000274 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 9,844,266 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

