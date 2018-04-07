OTA Financial Group L.P. Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 463.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846,663 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV accounts for about 2.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.68% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “OTA Financial Group L.P. Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV (NYSEARCA:PSLV)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sprott-physical-silver-trust-etv-pslv-is-ota-financial-group-l-p-s-8th-largest-position-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.