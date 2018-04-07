SproutsExtreme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. SproutsExtreme has a market cap of $200,135.00 and $1.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00673213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178655 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Profile

SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins.

Buying and Selling SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SproutsExtreme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SproutsExtreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SproutsExtreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.