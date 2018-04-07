SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SRC Energy worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SRC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $8.95 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

