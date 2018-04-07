ST Ives PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.65 (LON:SIV)

ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SIV traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 88.10 ($1.24). 887,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,379. ST Ives has a 52-week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.24).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ST Ives in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of ST Ives from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

ST Ives Company Profile

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

