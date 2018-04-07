Independent Research Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ)

Stada Arzneimittel (ETR:SAZ) has been given a €89.00 ($109.88) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €74.40 ($91.85) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Commerzbank set a €66.25 ($81.79) price target on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €74.40 ($91.85) target price on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Stada Arzneimittel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Stada Arzneimittel has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €73.49 ($90.73).

ETR:SAZ opened at €84.80 ($104.69) on Thursday. Stada Arzneimittel has a 1 year low of €53.41 ($65.94) and a 1 year high of €90.24 ($111.41).

Stada Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux.

