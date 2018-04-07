Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SAGKF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

