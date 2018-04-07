Stamps.com (STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.96 million and the highest is $124.80 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $105.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.94 million to $547.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $633.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $629.49 million to $636.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of STMP traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,669. The company has a market cap of $3,667.94, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $233.13.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $2,239,844.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,931,581. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stamps.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

