Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £47,296.15 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.68), for a total transaction of £47,296.15 ($66,389.88).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 712.50 ($10.00). 5,026,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($9.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 864.20 ($12.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 741.53 ($10.41).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

