Standard Chartered (STAN) Receives “Conviction-Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their conviction-buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($9.26) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 741.53 ($10.41).

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 712.50 ($10.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 678.80 ($9.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 864.20 ($12.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.68), for a total transaction of £47,296.15 ($66,389.88).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

