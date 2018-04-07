Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.30) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.30) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 420 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 469.83 ($6.60).

SLA opened at GBX 365.40 ($5.13) on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 339.67 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.60 ($6.30).

In related news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £72,800 ($102,189.78). Also, insider Kevin A. H. Parry bought 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £50,858.22 ($71,389.98). Insiders have bought a total of 84,322 shares of company stock worth $30,996,170 in the last three months.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/standard-life-aberdeen-sla-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-numis-securities.html.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.