Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Co. (SBLK) Drops By 27.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Co. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,235 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 951,871 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 65.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $10.82 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $696.06, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 9, 2017, the company had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

