Starbase Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Starbase has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ForkDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00673058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00179035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase’s launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.