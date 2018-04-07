Starta (STA) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Starta has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $219.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starta has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starta token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00010627 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00676990 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00179800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053757 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Starta

Starta’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,293,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,200,017 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starta is startaico.com.

Buying and Selling Starta

Starta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Starta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

