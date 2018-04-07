StarTek (SRT) vs. Hudson Global (HSON) Head-To-Head Review

StarTek (NYSE: SRT) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StarTek and Hudson Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

StarTek presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.58%. Given StarTek’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StarTek is more favorable than Hudson Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StarTek and Hudson Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $292.60 million 0.50 -$1.27 million ($0.08) -114.25 Hudson Global $456.72 million 0.13 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

StarTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of StarTek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of StarTek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

StarTek has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StarTek and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -0.44% -2.68% -1.30% Hudson Global -0.64% -2.24% -0.90%

Summary

StarTek beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc. is a customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider, delivering customer care solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Nearshore and Offshore. As of December 31, 2016, its Domestic segment included the operations of 13 facilities in the United States and one facility in Canada; its Offshore segment included the operations of four facilities in the Philippines, and its Nearshore segment included the operations of two facilities in Honduras and one facility in Jamaica. The Company’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Its suite of order processing services ranges from enterprise level project management to direct-to-consumer order processing.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing. It also provides permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions, including complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce, and recruitment consulting to multinational companies; and talent management solutions comprising talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development, and outplacement. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

