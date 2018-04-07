State National Companies (SNC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.30

News headlines about State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State National Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.5259348742727 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNC opened at $21.02 on Friday. State National Companies has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

