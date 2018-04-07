State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $36.93 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 400,842 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $75,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233,353.33, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

