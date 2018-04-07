State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $50 Million Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156,394.44, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

