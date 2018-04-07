Boeing (BA) Stake Lessened by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,710,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,282. The firm has a market cap of $197,968.13, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $175.47 and a fifty-two week high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

