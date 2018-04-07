Statoil ASA (STO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Statoil ASA were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Statoil ASA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,145,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Statoil ASA by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,691,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,266 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Statoil ASA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,926,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,070,000 after acquiring an additional 415,914 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Statoil ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STO opened at $24.27 on Friday. Statoil ASA has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $81,251.44, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Statoil ASA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

STO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 target price on shares of Statoil ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Statoil ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Statoil ASA

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

