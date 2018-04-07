Media stories about Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steel Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.5948019340119 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $335.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $120,183.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steel Partners (SPLP) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/steel-partners-splp-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-17.html.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.