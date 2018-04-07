Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.94 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00028825 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,892.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.80 or 0.09234740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032081 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00644110 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00165428 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.01891370 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,400,134 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tidex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

