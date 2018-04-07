Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.89 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00028348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Tidex and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $22.49 million and $8.89 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,956.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.49 or 0.09298150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032142 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00677120 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00169622 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01873650 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,417,774 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

