StemlineTherapeutics (STML) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

STML has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on StemlineTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StemlineTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. StemlineTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $15.10 on Friday. StemlineTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.07.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,689.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.70%. equities research analysts predict that StemlineTherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Gionco sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $159,600.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,418 shares of company stock worth $2,628,131. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StemlineTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 829,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 287,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 769.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 256,665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of StemlineTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of StemlineTherapeutics by 2,216.9% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 2,248,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “StemlineTherapeutics (STML) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/stemline-therapeutics-stml-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

StemlineTherapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StemlineTherapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StemlineTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StemlineTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.