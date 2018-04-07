Steneum Coin Price Hits $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Steneum Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Steneum Coin has a total market cap of $239,961.00 and $4,231.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steneum Coin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.01685810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004499 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015441 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Steneum Coin Coin Profile

STN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 5,752,180 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,336 coins. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin.

Buying and Selling Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

