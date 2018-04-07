Steps Price Down 4.9% Over Last 24 Hours (STEPS)

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steps coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steps has a total market cap of $28,569.00 and $4.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Steps

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Buying and Selling Steps

Steps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Steps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Steps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.