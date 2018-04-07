Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Insider Purchases $26,400.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) insider Michael A. Montemayor acquired 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,833. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, f.s.b. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposits; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit.

