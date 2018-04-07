Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $97,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $41,554,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $3,759,000. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 2.21%. sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sterling-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-cannae-holdings-inc-cnne-updated-updated.html.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a diversified holding company. The Company has investments in a variety of industries including Restaurants, Technology Enabled Healthcare Services, Financial Services and more. The Company holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, and LLC and T-System Holding LLC.

