Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Lowered by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lear by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,958.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,282,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear Co. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $202.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12,766.35, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

