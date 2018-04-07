Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,654 Shares of Berry Global Group (BERY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 184.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 861,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 558,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Paula A. Sneed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BERY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $7,244.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

