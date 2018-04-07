Concho Resources (CXO) Position Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 255,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,912,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Concho Resources stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,045.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-6-06-million-stake-in-concho-resources-inc-cxo-updated-updated.html.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.