Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,585 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $199,717.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,846 shares in the company, valued at $297,141.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $1,581,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,821. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,123.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.91 and a beta of 1.05. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

