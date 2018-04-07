Sterling Construction (STRL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 47.4976710411677 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 131,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, COO Con L. Wadsworth purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sterling-construction-strl-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-19-updated-updated.html.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.