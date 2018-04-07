Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sterling Energy (SEY)

Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.22) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SEY stock remained flat at $GBX 13.85 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Sterling Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.22).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sterling-energy-sey-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has interests in various exploration projects in Mauritania and Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.