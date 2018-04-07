Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $292,088.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, Sterlingcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Coin Profile

Sterlingcoin (SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,225,992 coins. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG.

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

