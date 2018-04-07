Steve Madden (SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.66 Million

Analysts predict that Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $378.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steve Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $376.20 million. Steve Madden posted sales of $366.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research's sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steve Madden.

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. Steve Madden had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Steve Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Steve Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on Steve Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steve Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steve Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other Steve Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $1,512,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,606,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steve Madden by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steve Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steve Madden by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Steve Madden by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steve Madden by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 447,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,653. The company has a market cap of $2,742.18, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Steve Madden has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Steve Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Steve Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

