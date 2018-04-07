Ted Baker (TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 3,250 ($45.62) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,008.33 ($42.23).

Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,672 ($37.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 2,286 ($32.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,244 ($45.54).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.78) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). Ted Baker had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of £591.67 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.81), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,215,590.26).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ted Baker (TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ted-baker-ted-updated-updated.html.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.