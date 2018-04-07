Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Polaris Industries (PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,595 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,207% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $119.28 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,254.88, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $133.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

