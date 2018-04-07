Sothebys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BID)

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 728 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BID opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,729.02, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sothebys has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $315.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Sothebys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sothebys news, Director Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $3,356,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $94,163.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,821 shares of company stock worth $3,962,164. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BID. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sothebys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,368,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sothebys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,510,000 after buying an additional 202,227 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sothebys by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sothebys by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after buying an additional 176,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after buying an additional 466,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

