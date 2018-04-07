Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $115,304.61, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

