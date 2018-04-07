Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $106,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $128.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $349,877.28, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

