Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $698,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

LHCG opened at $71.31 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $698,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-11395-lhc-group-inc-lhcg-updated-updated.html.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.