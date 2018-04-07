Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $396.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.72%. sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 6,850 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $102,681.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,770.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,212 shares of company stock valued at $121,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

