Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,562,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,046,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $116,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 659.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,630.68, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-210000-in-ii-vi-inc-iivi.html.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.