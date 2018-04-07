Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $28,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,275. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-first-community-bancshares-inc-fcbc.html.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.