StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media headlines about StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StoneCastle Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.2030638670197 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Securities lifted their price target on StoneCastle Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BANX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,019. The firm has a market cap of $141.71, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.20. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. equities analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

