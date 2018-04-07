Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stoneridge (SRI) Share Price

News articles about Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stoneridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1559194577448 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SRI stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $814.97, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Stoneridge from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

